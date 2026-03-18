Marcos orders suspension of fare hike amid rising fuel costs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the suspension of the implementation of approved fare increases for public utility vehicles, citing the ongoing tension in the Middle East and rising fuel prices.

The President said the timing is not appropriate for a fare hike as commuters continue to bear the impact of higher petroleum costs.

“Kaya’t inutos ko sa DOTr na suspendihin muna ang fare hike at i-defer muna natin ’yan… kailangan ay patuloy ang ating pag-alalay sa ating mga commuter, sa ating mga manggagawa, estudyante at lahat ng gumagamit ng ating transport system,” Marcos said in a video message on Wednesday.

The directive came a day after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved fare increases ranging from ₱1 to as much as ₱40 across various public utility vehicles, except regular taxis and motorcycle taxis. The adjustments were supposed to take effect on March 19, 2026.

In response, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it will comply with the President’s order to defer the fare hike.

The agency added that it is fast-tracking the distribution of fuel subsidies for qualified drivers and operators, while also preparing assistance programs such as free rides or “libreng sakay” for commuters.

Marcos said he has directed the DOTr to roll out free rides nationwide, along with fare discounts in MRT and LRT lines and reduced toll fees on expressways.

“At sa MRT at saka LRT ay magdi-discount po tayo… sa mga toll road ay mayroon din tayong inutos na diskwento para mas maliit na ngayon ang bayad ng taong-bayan,” he said.

The DOTr also confirmed that Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez is in talks with toll operators to extend possible discounts.

Meanwhile, the President assured transport workers that additional government support will be provided to help ease their burden amid the ongoing crisis. He added that the government is considering further measures to assist those affected by the situation in the Middle East.