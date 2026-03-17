PH government readies new evacuation flights for OFWs amid Middle East tensions

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is preparing another round of evacuation flights for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said the move is in line with the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with coordination between OWWA and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The upcoming batch is expected to include Filipinos from Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, along with a second group from Israel.

Caunan said additional personnel will be deployed on-site to assist displaced Filipinos and ensure safe and smooth repatriation. She is also set to travel to Riyadh to oversee preparations.

The government will continue providing comprehensive support for returning OFWs, including domestic flight tickets, temporary accommodation, and meals upon arrival in the Philippines.

So far, around 1,200 Filipinos have received assistance covering pre-repatriation, repatriation, and post-repatriation needs. Both chartered and commercial flights are being used for the operations.

Authorities are also expecting additional arrivals, including a second batch of evacuees from Bahrain and the first group from Kuwait.

Meanwhile, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the government is focusing on reintegration programs for returning OFWs, including livelihood opportunities, skills training, and support for those who wish to work abroad in other regions.

Officials emphasized the importance of coordination with affected Filipinos to ensure safe and efficient evacuation efforts.