Marcos: PH tourism under pressure, admits lag behind regional rivals

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. acknowledged that the country’s tourism industry is facing “a great deal of pressure.”

“Our tourism industry is now under a great deal of pressure dahil sa mga nangyayari,” Marcos said.

The President admitted that the Philippines continues to trail behind regional tourism leaders such as Thailand in attracting foreign visitors.

“Last year, we only welcomed six million people. Just to give you a frame of reference, Thailand welcomes 30 million tourists every year. Kaya malaki ang hahabulin natin,” he said during the inauguration of the Mactan Expo Center.

Marcos emphasized that Cebu will remain a key pillar in the government’s tourism development strategy, citing its global reputation as a top destination.

“Cebu will always play a very, very large part in all our plans for tourism. You have made a name for yourselves around the world and you are recognized as one of the favorite tourist destinations in the Philippines,” he said.

He added that accessibility and infrastructure are critical factors for travelers, along with the country’s natural attractions.

The President recently appointed Christina Frasco as Presidential Adviser for Sustainable and Resilient Communities, leaving the Department of Tourism under Officer-in-Charge Verna Buensuceso.

Frasco, a former mayor of Liloan, Cebu, had faced criticism amid the country’s lagging tourist arrivals compared to its Southeast Asian neighbors. She also drew backlash over tourism advertisements that featured her image.