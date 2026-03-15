Independent Commission for Infrastructure to end operations on March 31

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) will remain operational only until March 31, 2026, after completing its mandate to investigate alleged irregularities in flood control and other infrastructure projects.

ICI chairperson Andres Reyes Jr. said the commission has already fulfilled its task under Executive Order No. 94, which created the body as a non-partisan fact-finding group tasked with examining alleged anomalies in infrastructure projects over the past decade.

According to Reyes, although the commission functioned as a collegial body for only 90 days, it was able to submit nine referrals involving 65 individuals to the Office of the Ombudsman.

The commission also formed a Technical Working Group composed of 20 government agencies to assist in efforts related to asset recovery.

Aside from the referrals, the ICI also developed three information systems designed to detect possible fraud and other irregularities in infrastructure projects.

Reyes said these systems and frameworks could now be used by other government agencies to continue the investigation and strengthen oversight of infrastructure programs.

“With these frameworks and systems now in place, the work initiated by the commission can now be carried forward by agencies established by law,” Reyes said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. created the ICI in September 2025 through Executive Order No. 94 to investigate alleged anomalies in flood control and infrastructure projects implemented over the past ten years.

The commission originally had multiple members, but Reyes currently remains its only active member after two commissioners resigned earlier this year.

Despite the short timeline, Reyes said the commission was able to establish investigative methods that could help prosecutorial agencies pursue cases and recover public funds if irregularities are proven.

He also urged government agencies involved in infrastructure development to adopt the commission’s recommendations to improve transparency, coordination, and accountability in future projects.