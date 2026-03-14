UAE warns of rising threat from destructive “wiper malware” cyberattacks

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned of increasing risks from destructive cyber threats known as “wiper malware,” urging individuals and organizations to strengthen their digital security practices.

In a statement, the council said such attacks are designed to delete or damage data and disrupt digital systems and services, potentially affecting daily online activities and business operations, particularly in organizations with limited cybersecurity preparedness.

Officials noted that cyber threats are evolving. While many past attacks focused on stealing data or gaining unauthorized access, some newer threats aim to cause direct and permanent damage to digital systems.

Wiper malware is one such example. The malicious software can erase files or corrupt systems, leading to service disruptions and delays in restoring normal operations. Recovery may be particularly difficult for organizations without tested backup systems or clear incident response plans.

The council said the consequences of such attacks could be severe. Individuals may lose personal files and sensitive data, while businesses and institutions could face service interruptions, operational delays, and added pressure on technical teams during recovery efforts.

Cybersecurity experts describe wiper malware as a highly destructive form of malicious software. Instead of attempting to steal information or demand payment, the malware is designed to permanently destroy data and disrupt services.

Once it infiltrates a device or network, the malware can delete files, damage operating systems, or overwrite critical disk structures needed for computers to function. Some variants can also spread quickly across networks, infecting multiple machines in a short period.

Such attacks can make recovery extremely challenging, as even advanced technical tools may be unable to restore lost data. In large organizations, incidents involving wiper malware can halt essential operations and lead to financial losses, system repair costs, and reputational damage.

Experts noted that several major global cyber incidents have involved similar destructive attacks targeting sectors such as energy, logistics, and digital infrastructure, demonstrating how quickly these threats can escalate and affect critical services.

To reduce cyber risks, the council urged users to adopt basic preventive measures, including regularly updating software and systems to address known security vulnerabilities. The public was also advised to exercise caution when opening links or attachments from unknown sources.

Maintaining secure backups is another key safeguard. Authorities recommended storing backups separately and testing them regularly to ensure data can be recovered if systems are compromised.

Organizations were also encouraged to develop clear cyber incident response plans and monitor networks to detect unusual activity early.

The advisory forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across the United Arab Emirates. The council emphasized that awareness and safe digital practices remain essential in protecting both individuals and institutions from evolving cyber threats.