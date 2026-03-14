Remains of Filipina caregiver killed in Tel Aviv missile attack repatriated — DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said that the remains of a Filipina caregiver killed in a missile attack in Tel Aviv, Israel have been flown back to the Philippines.

In a statement, the DMW said the remains of overseas Filipino worker Mary Ann de Vera were repatriated on March 14, 2026, accompanied by her husband, Bernie Lavarias.

Lavarias also personally met Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who conveyed the Israeli government’s condolences to the family of the slain Filipina.

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Dana Kursh said Israel has committed to providing lifetime support to De Vera’s family.

Kursh explained that under Israeli law, families of individuals injured or killed during armed conflict, whether Israeli citizens or foreign nationals, are entitled to lifetime benefits.

De Vera, 32, was killed during a missile attack in Tel Aviv on the evening of February 28. The strike was part of Iran’s retaliatory response after Israel and the United States launched attacks on Iran that reportedly killed hundreds of people.

Under the law, De Vera’s family will receive financial assistance from the Israeli government, including livelihood support.

De Vera, who hailed from Basista, Pangasinan, had been working in Israel since 2019.