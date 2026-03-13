British tourist among 20 charged in UAE over videos of Iranian attacks

A British tourist is among 20 individuals charged in the United Arab Emirates under cybercrime laws for allegedly filming and sharing material related to Iranian attacks on the country.

The 60-year-old man from London, who was reportedly visiting Dubai, was charged under laws that prohibit sharing content that could disturb public security.

The case was brought to public attention by Detained in Dubai, a group that provides legal assistance to individuals facing legal issues in the UAE.

According to the organization, police allegedly discovered a video of an Iranian missile strike in Dubai on the man’s phone. The man had reportedly deleted the footage immediately when questioned by authorities.

Radha Stirling, head of Detained in Dubai, said the tourist was charged along with 20 others after the video was found during the investigation.

Under the UAE’s cybercrime laws, those accused are alleged to have used an information network or technology tool to “broadcast, publish, republish or circulate false news, rumors or provocative propaganda” that could incite public opinion or threaten public security.

“The charges sound extremely vague but serious on paper. In reality, the alleged conduct could be something as simple as sharing or commenting on a video that is already circulating online,” Stirling said in a statement.

She noted that under UAE law, not only the person who originally posts the material may face charges, but also those who repost, share, or comment on the content.

Authorities say penalties could include up to two years in prison, fines ranging from 20,000 to 200,000 UAE dirhams, or both. Foreign nationals may also face deportation if convicted.

Stirling warned that multiple charges could be filed if several videos or posts were shared, potentially resulting in cumulative penalties.

“There are countless images, videos and news reports circulating online about the conflict. People understandably assume that if something is already widely shared, it is safe to repost or comment on it. In the UAE, that assumption can be extremely dangerous,” she said.

The case comes as governments across the Middle East impose tighter controls on reporting and sharing information amid escalating tensions involving Iran.

Restrictions have also been imposed in countries such as Israel, where authorities have limited the publication of content considered a potential security threat, including live broadcasts showing city skylines during missile attacks or images revealing missile impact locations.