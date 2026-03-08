UAE President, Qatar Emir call for halt to military escalation, push for diplomacy

ABU DHABI — UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in the region following recent attacks in the Gulf.

During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed inquired about the situation in Qatar after Iranian attacks targeted locations in the country, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The UAE president expressed solidarity with Qatar and affirmed the UAE’s support for the measures being taken to defend the country’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

Sheikh Tamim thanked the UAE leader for his supportive stance and also conveyed Qatar’s solidarity with the United Arab Emirates in protecting its sovereignty, security, and stability.

Both leaders condemned attacks targeting countries in the region, saying such actions violate state sovereignty, international law, and the United Nations Charter.

They also called for an immediate halt to military escalation and emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further crises and maintain regional security and stability.

The UAE and Qatar are part of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which hosts millions of Filipinos living and working across the region, including in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain. Many overseas Filipino workers continue to closely follow developments in the region as governments emphasize stability and the safety of all residents.