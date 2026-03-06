China denies espionage allegations in Philippines

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Philippines denied allegations that individuals linked to China were involved in espionage and foreign-directed malign activities in the Philippines.

In a statement, embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng said Beijing “firmly opposes and strongly deplores” what he described as irresponsible remarks promoting a so-called “Chinese spy” narrative.

The response came after the National Security Council said on Wednesday it had uncovered what it described as a serious national security concern involving suspected espionage activities allegedly linked to China, with individuals said to be acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence.

Ji said the accusations were “malicious smears” and part of efforts to amplify rhetoric about a so-called China threat. He reiterated that China adheres to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

The embassy also cited a recent case involving a Mongolian national who was initially suspected of having ties to China but was later clarified to have no affiliation with Beijing, saying the incident underscored the need to avoid premature conclusions.

Philippine authorities earlier said several Filipinos suspected of spying for China had been apprehended as part of a counterintelligence investigation.

Separate reports also indicated that three defense personnel were detained over allegations that sensitive information had been transmitted to Chinese contacts, raising concerns about possible insider threats within security institutions. Officials have not publicly disclosed further details, citing national security considerations.

Earlier, Francel Margareth Padilla of the Armed Forces of the Philippines said authorities had been investigating the suspected network for several years, with multiple agencies coordinating efforts to detect and disrupt alleged espionage activities.

Padilla said the case highlights how intelligence-gathering tactics have evolved with the use of modern surveillance technology. She noted that past operations involved equipment such as International Mobile Subscriber Identity catchers and advanced mapping tools, which investigators are reviewing to determine the scope of the suspected activities.

She also cited earlier incidents in which individuals allegedly attempted to recruit former members of the AFP for foreign-linked operations, but clarified that no active military personnel were implicated in the current case.

Ji warned that continued accusations could strain bilateral relations.

“Mutual respect is the foundation of China-Philippines relations,” he said.