20,000 seafarers, 15,000 cruise passengers stranded in Middle East — UN Maritime Agency

Around 20,000 seafarers and 15,000 cruise ship passengers are currently stranded in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict in the region, according to the International Maritime Organization of the United Nations.

In a report aired on GTV News’ Balitanghali, the IMO said it is ready to assist to ensure the safety and welfare of seafarers affected by the situation.

The agency explained that the unrest has disrupted operations in several port facilities, making it difficult to guarantee safe disembarkation of seafarers who need to leave their ships for repatriation.

Meanwhile, seafarers in Greece reportedly staged protests to call for the repatriation of fellow crew members stranded in affected areas.

Authorities also stressed that vessels should avoid entering zones impacted by air strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

Government agencies including the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers have yet to release official statements regarding the situation.