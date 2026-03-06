Latest NewsNews

20,000 seafarers, 15,000 cruise passengers stranded in Middle East — UN Maritime Agency

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago

Around 20,000 seafarers and 15,000 cruise ship passengers are currently stranded in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict in the region, according to the International Maritime Organization of the United Nations.

In a report aired on GTV News’ Balitanghali, the IMO said it is ready to assist to ensure the safety and welfare of seafarers affected by the situation.

The agency explained that the unrest has disrupted operations in several port facilities, making it difficult to guarantee safe disembarkation of seafarers who need to leave their ships for repatriation.

Meanwhile, seafarers in Greece reportedly staged protests to call for the repatriation of fellow crew members stranded in affected areas.

Authorities also stressed that vessels should avoid entering zones impacted by air strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

Government agencies including the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers have yet to release official statements regarding the situation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1487107901

UAE authority urges public to follow safety rules during warning sirens

7 seconds ago
iStock 1226652636

Ras Al Khaimah reviews emergency preparedness amid regional developments

3 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 35

Anne Curtis’ lawyers slam Suntay’s remarks as ‘inappropriate and unacceptable’

7 mins ago
iStock 2012824433

OFW from Dagupan dies in Kuwait; Family appeals for help to bring her home

15 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button