Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Around 7,000 passengers affected by flight disruptions in Abu Dhabi given free hotel accommodation

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin43 mins ago

Around 7,000 passengers affected by recent flight disruptions at Zayed International Airport were accommodated in more than 4,300 rooms across 74 hotels for free.

In a report from the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the assistance was described as part of a unified, cross-sector response across the emirate to support travelers affected by recent schedule changes.

In a circular dated Feb. 28 issued by the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, hotels were asked to accommodate and extend the stay of guests unable to leave due to travel disruptions, saying it would cover the cost of the additional accommodation.

Resumption of limited flights

Meanwhile, Zayed International Airport, in coordination with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Center–Abu Dhabi, has resumed limited flight operations following the closure of UAE’s airspace due to ongoing regional tensions.

Authorities also arranged shuttle services, refreshments, hospitality support, medical care and retail vouchers to assist passengers while operations gradually return to normal.

Abu Dhabi Airports reiterated that the wellbeing of its guests and staff remains its top priority. Travelers with confirmed tickets are advised to contact their airlines for updated flight schedules and to proceed to the airport only after receiving guidance on their recommended arrival time.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin43 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

UAE Flag istock

UAE reports 78 injuries, 3 deaths since start of Iranian attacks

1 min ago
iStock 1422516934

UAE to decide within 24 hours if schools will return to classrooms

4 mins ago
MOD

Six injured after drone interception debris falls in Abu Dhabi industrial area

12 mins ago
Sara Duterte

Sara Duterte questions ‘silence’ of groups on cash delivery allegations

17 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button