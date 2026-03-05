Around 7,000 passengers affected by flight disruptions in Abu Dhabi given free hotel accommodation

Around 7,000 passengers affected by recent flight disruptions at Zayed International Airport were accommodated in more than 4,300 rooms across 74 hotels for free.

In a report from the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the assistance was described as part of a unified, cross-sector response across the emirate to support travelers affected by recent schedule changes.

In a circular dated Feb. 28 issued by the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, hotels were asked to accommodate and extend the stay of guests unable to leave due to travel disruptions, saying it would cover the cost of the additional accommodation.

Resumption of limited flights

Meanwhile, Zayed International Airport, in coordination with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Center–Abu Dhabi, has resumed limited flight operations following the closure of UAE’s airspace due to ongoing regional tensions.

Authorities also arranged shuttle services, refreshments, hospitality support, medical care and retail vouchers to assist passengers while operations gradually return to normal.

Abu Dhabi Airports reiterated that the wellbeing of its guests and staff remains its top priority. Travelers with confirmed tickets are advised to contact their airlines for updated flight schedules and to proceed to the airport only after receiving guidance on their recommended arrival time.