PH envoy reassures families: Filipinos remain safe, calm in the UAE

Filipinos residing and working in the United Arab Emirates remain safe and calm despite regional tensions in the Middle East, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver said.

In an interview with DZMM TeleRadyo on Wednesday, March 4, Ambassador Ver said Filipinos trust the country’s air defense system and feel confident in their safety, reassuring families in the Philippines not to worry.

“Huwag po kayong mag-alala. Patuloy po ang kalmadong sitwasyon dito. Wala pa po tayong mga nasalanta, salamat sa Panginoon. At bukas po ang Embassy, bukas po ang aming communication channels,” he said, urging the public to rely only on official sources for updates.

“Yung mga kamag-anak niyo na nagta-trabaho, kung nasa bahay po sila ng mga amo nila, safe na safe po sila doon. Ngayon po, work from home ang mga empleyado, distance learning ang mga bata, at unti-unti na ring nagbubukas ang airspace,” he added.

Ambassador Ver also provided updates for those stranded in the country due to limited flights, saying the UAE government has committed to covering hotel extension fees, waiving flight rebooking charges, and ensuring that visitors whose visas expire will not face fines.

“Even the Filipinos, here, themselves are saying how they are taken care of,” he said.

While the ambassador acknowledged that loud sounds were heard as a result of successful missile and drone interceptions, he cautioned the public against immediately believing videos or posts that exaggerate the situation.

“Ang dami pa ring gumagawa ng mga video na exaggerating kung ano ang nangyayari dito, [tulad ng] nasabugan, umiiyak,” he said. “Wala pong ganun dito.”

Ambassador Ver confirmed only one Filipino sustained a minor injury in an incident at the Abu Dhabi Airport on Sunday after stepping on debris.

“It was also debris, may mga bubog, mga sharp shards of shrapnel, naapakan nya,” he explained. “Right then and there, she was treated and was allowed to go home. Very mild injury. I was able to talk to her the other night, safe na siya sa employer nya.”

As of writing, authorities have reported three deaths involving Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals, as well as 78 minor injuries among individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan.

Repatriation efforts

Ver said repatriation flights are being planned by the Philippine government and may begin once airspace conditions normalize.

“As of last night, siguro mga 200 lang na nagtatanong, nagpapalista, na just in case, masama sila. But we’re still waiting for developments in the Manila side in getting the air assets and of course, here ‘yung landing clearances,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Embassy, together with the Consulate General and the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai, remains fully operational, keeping all communication lines open for Filipinos seeking assistance.

“Manalig ho tayo sa bayan na ito. Pino-protektahan po lahat, kasama ang over 200 nationalities na nakatira dito,” Ambassador Ver said. “Mas lalo pa tayong manalangin na tumigil na ito at manumbalik na sa ating normal na pamumuhay dito. We are so fortunate that we are living under the mantle of protection of this great country.”