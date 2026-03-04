Abu Dhabi launches 24/7 mental health hotline

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has launched a 24/7 mental health support hotline to provide immediate assistance to residents dealing with stress, anxiety, or other mental health concerns.

The hotline, 800-SAKINA (800-725462), operates in both Arabic and English and is run in partnership with Sakina, a mental health network under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth. It offers psychological first aid and direct access to qualified mental health professionals, including specialized services for children and families.

The hotline provides a confidential and supportive space where residents can talk openly, whether they have lived in the city for years or have recently arrived.

“We remain close to our community, listening to their concerns and responding quickly with practical help. No concern is too small to discuss, support is available around the clock, and Abu Dhabi’s health system continues to operate safely and effectively for all community members,” Her Excellency Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, undersecretary of the Department of Health, said through Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Callers can receive guidance on coping with anxiety, panic, stress, sleep difficulties, or other mental health concerns. Those already managing conditions can also seek advice during periods of heightened stress or change.

The department urges residents to maintain routines, stay connected with loved ones, and limit exposure to distressing news, emphasizing that help is always within reach.