‘We have one of the best defense systems in the world’: UAE residents assured loud bangs are caused by successful interceptions

Loud bangs heard across the UAE since Saturday have been confirmed by authorities as the result of successful missile and drone interceptions from Iran, an official confirmed.

Speaking in an interview with CNN on Sunday, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, reassured residents that the country’s air defense systems remain among the world’s most advanced.

“We have one of the best defense systems in the world and we are confident that we would be able to continue to support our infrastructure and protect the people who live here,” Al Hashimy said.

She also acknowledged the anxiety caused by recent loud sounds across the emirates but emphasized that these were the result of successful interception operations and not strikes.

“I know it’s a scary time for a lot of the residents … because you don’t hear these types of loud sounds, but at the same time, those are sounds of interception. And while there has been damage, that has been primarily debris,” she said.

“Rest assured to the people of this country that we will leave no stone unturned to make sure that we defend ourselves and are prepared,” she said, adding that the UAE would not sit idly by in the face of attacks she described as “unlawful and unjustified.”

Successful interceptions

Since Feb. 28, residents across the UAE have reported several loud bangs due to Iranian missile and drone attacks.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, the country’s air defenses have successfully intercepted the majority of incoming threats. Authorities tracked 541 drones, destroying 506, while 35 fell inside the country. Two cruise missiles were tracked and destroyed, and of 165 ballistic missiles detected, 152 were destroyed while 13 fell into the sea.

In a report from Dubai Media Office, authorities also confirmed that the loud sounds heard in various areas of Dubai were caused by air defense interceptions.

Authorities have confirmed that sounds heard in various areas of Dubai are the result of air defence interception operations. Relevant teams continue to monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to ensure public safety. The public is urged to rely solely on official… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 1, 2026

Officials continue to monitor the situation and urge residents to remain vigilant while relying on official information channels for accurate updates.