Woman and child sustain minor injuries after intercepted drone debris hits Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi

Photo from WAM

A woman and her child sustained minor injuries after debris from an intercepted drone fell onto the facade of Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Both injured individuals received medical attention, the Abu Dhabi Media Office reported, adding that no serious injuries were reported.

The fragments struck the facade of one of the towers, causing minor property damage.

Authorities further clarified that loud sounds heard across parts of the emirate were linked to interception operations carried out by defense systems and were not caused by explosions on the ground.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

