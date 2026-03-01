Woman and child sustain minor injuries after intercepted drone debris hits Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi

A woman and her child sustained minor injuries after debris from an intercepted drone fell onto the facade of Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Both injured individuals received medical attention, the Abu Dhabi Media Office reported, adding that no serious injuries were reported.

The fragments struck the facade of one of the towers, causing minor property damage.

Authorities further clarified that loud sounds heard across parts of the emirate were linked to interception operations carried out by defense systems and were not caused by explosions on the ground.