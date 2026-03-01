UAE President discusses regional tensions with global leaders

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a series of phone calls with world leaders to discuss the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and its threat to regional security and stability.

During the discussions, the leaders condemned the recent Iranian missile attacks on the UAE and other neighboring countries, and stressed the importance of halting aggressive actions while pursuing dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

HH Sheikh Mohamed spoke with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders, including HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman; King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar; and HH Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

He also held discussions with regional leaders such as Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye; Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan; Joseph Aoun, President of Lebanon; and King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, as well as Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia; Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy; Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary; Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece; Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan; Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt; Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany; and Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus.

All leaders reaffirmed their solidarity with the UAE and emphasized the urgent need for restraint, de-escalation, and adherence to international law.

Meanwhile, the UAE government has affirmed that the safety of its citizens, residents, and tourists remains its top priority.