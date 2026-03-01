Latest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT NewsUAE News

UPDATE (2nd day of attack): Filipino among 58 injured in UAE, 3 killed — nationals of Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh

A Filipino national is among the 58 people injured in the United Arab Emirates following the second day of large-scale missile and drone attacks launched from Iran, the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed Sunday.

The exact number of Filipinos affected is not yet confirmed as of writing. 

In a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Ministry of Defence said UAE air force and air defence systems have so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 541 drones since the start of the attacks on February 28.

On the morning of the second day alone, UAE forces destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, while eight fell into the sea. Two cruise missiles were intercepted and destroyed, along with 311 drones. However, 21 drones struck civilian targets, resulting in casualties and material damage.

Since the attacks began, authorities said 152 out of 165 ballistic missiles were destroyed, with 13 falling into sea waters. Of the 541 drones detected, 506 were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 fell within UAE territory.

3 killed, 58 injured

The Ministry confirmed three fatalities — nationals of Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

A total of 58 people sustained minor injuries, including residents of various nationalities such as Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan.
Authorities said falling debris from intercepted missiles and drones caused minor to moderate damage to civilian properties in several areas.

Civilian areas affected

Debris and drone impacts were reported in multiple locations, including:
• Zayed International Airport (Abu Dhabi) — A drone attack killed one person and injured seven others.
• Dubai International Airport (DXB) — Four staff members were injured.
• Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab (Dubai) — Debris caused a facade fire at Burj Al Arab and injuries in the Palm Jumeirah area.
• Etihad Towers (Abu Dhabi) — Debris injured a woman and a child.
• Jebel Ali Port — Falling debris sparked a fire at one of the berths.

Officials emphasized that most damage was linked to debris from intercepted projectiles rather than direct missile impacts.

UAE affirms readiness

The Ministry of Defence stressed the UAE’s capability to address various threats and affirmed that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors remains a top priority.

Authorities urged the public to rely on official and verified sources for updates and to avoid spreading rumors.

The attacks come amid heightened regional tensions following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, marking a significant escalation in the Middle East.

More updates to follow.

