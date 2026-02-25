26 beggars arrested in Dubai during first week of Ramadan

Dubai Police arrested 26 beggars of various nationalities during the first week of Ramadan as part of the ongoing “Combat Begging” campaign.

Brig. Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department, said the initiative, carried out under the slogan “An Aware Society Without Begging,” has helped reduce begging cases across the emirate.

“Thanks to firm legal action against apprehended beggars, the campaign has led to a steady yearly decline in begging cases, with 26 beggars of various nationalities arrested in the first week of Ramadan,” he said in a news release.

Al Shamsi urged the public not to engage with beggars who exploit compassion during Ramadan, as some individuals use children, the sick, or people of determination to elicit sympathy and gain illegal donations. He also encouraged residents to give only through official charitable organizations to ensure contributions reach those in need.

Community members are advised to report beggars by calling the toll-free number 901, using the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police app, or reporting electronic begging cases through the “e-Crime” platform.

The campaign is being implemented in cooperation with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai.