Beggar targeting luxury car owners caught with AED 20,000 in Dubai

Photo courtesy: Dubai Police

A man accused of begging in a Dubai parking lot while targeting owners of luxury cars has been arrested with AED 20,000 in cash.

The suspect approached drivers of high-end vehicles in parking areas and at traffic lights, claiming he was in desperate need and had no money for food, according to Dubai Police.

The arrest was carried out by the General Department of Criminal Investigation as part of the force’s ongoing “Combating Begging” campaign.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department, said some beggars fabricate stories to elicit sympathy and financial support. He warned residents not to give money to individuals soliciting funds in public places.

Police said such activities are often reported near mosques, hospitals, markets and on the streets.

Al Shamsi added that people facing genuine financial hardship should seek assistance from authorized charitable organizations, noting that begging is illegal under federal law and punishable by penalties.

Authorities urged the public to report beggars through the Dubai Police call center at 901 or via the “Police Eye” feature on Dubai Police’s smart app.

