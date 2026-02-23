UAE announces Eid Al Fitr holiday for 2026

The United Arab Emirates has announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday for both public and private sector employees for 2026.

For the public sector, the holiday will run from Thursday, March 19, to Sunday, March 22, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said. Work will resume on Monday, March 23.

Meanwhile, private sector employees will observe the holiday from Thursday, March 19, to Saturday, March 21, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said. If Ramadan completes 30 days, the holiday will be extended to Sunday, March 22.

This gives workers a four-day break next month.

Eid Al Fitr is a major Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.