Philippine Professional Organization in UAE welcomes new leadership team for 2026

Filipino professionals in the UAE have a new leadership team as the Philippine Professional Organization – UAE (PPO-UAE) formally inducted its 2026 officers during a Leaders’ Night ceremony at the Grand Continental Hotel.

Lyndon Magsino was sworn in as PPO-UAE Chairman and will lead the organization and its 2026 officers in advancing programs that strengthen the professional and global standing of Filipinos in the UAE.

The organization, which represents 23 Filipino professional associations and over 7,000 licensed professionals across the UAE, highlighted a year-long agenda under its theme, “L.E.A.D.E.R.S. in Action: Empowering the Filipino Professionals in the UAE to be globally competitive and internationally recognized.”

The goals include enhancing licensure and board examinations, delivering impactful events, fostering partnerships with UAE authorities and other Filipino organizations, promoting professional development, and supporting social responsibility initiatives.

“Our theme is not just a slogan. It is a call to purpose. It is a reminder that leadership is not defined by title, but by impact. Not by position, but by contribution. And not by recognition, but by responsibility,” Magsino said in his opening remarks.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Philippine Consul General Arvic V. Arevalo, who encouraged the officers to uphold the values and responsibilities of Filipino professionals abroad.

The inducted officers of PPO-UAE 2026 are:

  • Mr. Lyndon Magsino, Chairman (PICPA-Dubai)
  • Mr. Red Cloud Capuyan, Sr. Vice Chairman (PNA UAE)
  • Engr. Jason Lee, Vice Chairman (PICE- UAE)
  • Dr. Sherwin Paul Reyes, Secretary (IPAO UAE)
  • Engr. Rey Guballa, Assistant Secretary- (PSME- Auh)
  • Engr. Justin Francis Victoria, Treasurer- (SAEP- MEA)
  • Dr. Geraldine De Jesus, Assistant Treasurer (Pinoy Vets – UAE)
  • Engr. Jose Cruzat Jr. III, Membership Officer (IIEE- Auh)
  • Mr. Ernie Navarro, Assistant Membership Officer (NOPTI UAE)
  • Ms. Mildred Nuez, Audit Committee (PICPA-AUH)
  • Ms. Maria Jaqueline Gonzales, Audit Committee (PICPA Dubai)
  • Mr. Warren Dy, Audit Committee (PICPA NE)
  • Engr. Mary Lyn Tabasan, Audit (PiChe UAE)
  • Ms. Catherine Hermosa, Head of Finance and Administration (PICPA- Dubai)
  • Ms. Christine Filomeno, Head of Partnerships and Sponsorships (PICPA- Dubai)
  • Ms. Anna Lyne Cariño, Head of Website Development and Social Media (PICPA-Dubai)

Outgoing Chairman Rafael Lontoc presented a recap of 2025, highlighting the organization’s steady growth and strengthened foundation. Special recognition was given to Catherine Hermosa for managing the event.

The event was formally closed by Red Cloud Capuyan, 2026 PPO-UAE Senior Vice Chairman, who called on members to remain united, engaged, and committed to the organization’s mission.

PPO-UAE also collaborates with the Philippine Professional Regulatory Commission and the Philippine Consulate General to facilitate Special Professional Licensure Examinations in the UAE, enabling Filipino professionals to secure or renew their licenses without returning to the Philippines.

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

