PH focuses on stable trade with US after Trump imposes 10% tariff

The Philippine government remains unfazed by US President Donald Trump’s sudden announcement of a new 10% global import tariff, which replaces his previous “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariff regime struck down by the US Supreme Court.

“On the part of the Philippines, we will continue to engage with the US,” Finance Secretary Frederick Go told local media.

Go, who previously served as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s special assistant for Investment and Economic Affairs, led negotiations to secure additional exemptions and reduce tariffs on Philippine exports to the US to 19%.

He assumed office as Finance Secretary in November 2025, replacing Ralph Recto, now Marcos’ executive secretary.

“US remains an important trading and investment partner, and a stable and predictable arrangement with the US will be very beneficial to our stakeholders, both foreign and domestic,” Go added.

On Friday, Trump signed executive orders imposing the new 10% tariffs starting Tuesday under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. The orders partly replace the previous 10%–50% duties imposed under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which the US Supreme Court declared unconstitutional. The new orders continue exemptions already in place.

For the Philippines, exempted products under the previous policy include electronics and semiconductors, as well as agricultural exports such as coconuts, pineapples, bananas, and mangoes.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro noted that “Secretary Go had previously explained that the majority of our exports were already exempted even before this US Supreme Court decision.”

The court ruled that Trump’s sweeping tariffs under IEEPA were illegal, as the law did not grant him authority to impose tariffs, the US Constitution reserves that power to Congress.