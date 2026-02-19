Filipinos abroad warned against unaccredited Philippine schools

The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) is urging Filipinos living abroad to be cautious when enrolling in institutions that claim to be Philippine Schools Overseas (PSOs).

The agency said attending such schools does not automatically guarantee adherence to Philippine education standards. Currently, there are 35 accredited PSOs worldwide, including 10 in the United Arab Emirates.

“The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) asks overseas Filipinos to exercise discretion when enrolling in “institutes” or “training centers” overseas that market themselves as Philippine Schools Overseas (PSOs),” the CFO wrote in a statement.

“Enrolling in these institutions does not guarantee a standard of education, may result in unaccredited academic units, higher tuition, and other issues arising from studying outside the official curriculum of the Department of Education,” it added.

The advisory follows a February 16 meeting between CFO Chairperson Secretary Dante “Klink” Ang II, representatives of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai led by Consul General Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso and Vice Consul Jim Jimeno, and officials from the PSO in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

During the meeting, Ang clarified that only schools legally operating under the supervision of the PSO and the Department of Education are officially recognized.

Among the recognized PSOs are schools under the Al Ansari Education Group, namely: Far Eastern Private School – Al Halwan Campus, Far Eastern Private School – Al

Shahba Campus, New Filipino Private School, Universal Philippine School, and The New Filipino Private School – Ras Al Khaimah Branch.

Here is the full list of PSOs that have permits to operate and are officially recognized by the Philippine government: