DMW, Global Anti-Scam Alliance partner to strengthen protection for OFWs against online fraud

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) to enhance protection for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families from online scams and digital fraud. The agreement, formalized on February 19 in Bonifacio Global City, aims to boost cross-border cooperation, expand digital safety tools, and improve information-sharing efforts to combat cyber-enabled crimes.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the initiative goes beyond awareness campaigns, focusing on addressing root causes such as limited job opportunities while helping victims access support and employment options. GASA APAC Director Brian Hanley highlighted the need for collaboration between governments and private organizations, noting that scams have become a global cybercrime issue.

The partnership will roll out public awareness drives, digital literacy programs, joint training sessions, and research projects designed to help OFWs recognize and avoid fraudulent schemes. GASA, a global coalition that includes major technology and financial companies, works to strengthen international cooperation against scams.

