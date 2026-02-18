Muslims in PH to observe Ramadan starting Feb. 19

The holy month of Ramadan will officially begin on Thursday, February 19, after the crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday night, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) announced.

In a statement, the NCMF said moon sighting activities were conducted in coordination with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Darul Ifta, various Ulama groups, and the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“Based on the results of the moon sighting activities, the Moon (Hilal) was not sighted,” the agency said. “As such, it is hereby officially declared that Ramadan 1447 Hijrah will commence on Thursday, February 19, 2026.”

Grand Mufti Abdulrauf Guialani of the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ announced the start of Ramadan at the Shariff Kabuksuan Cultural Complex in the Bangsamoro Government Center after receiving reports from moon sighting teams across the Bangsamoro region, as well as from Manila Bay, General Santos City, and the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and Sulu.

Citing Surah Al-Baqarah (2:185) of the Qur’an, the Grand Mufti reminded the faithful: “So whoever sights the new moon of the month, let him fast it.”

Moon sighting, or hilal sighting, marks the beginning of a new Islamic lunar month. Under the Islamic calendar, if the crescent moon is not observed, the current month completes 30 days before the next month begins.

In the Philippines, moon sighting activities were also conducted in areas including Cotabato City and Manila.

Ramadan is considered the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar. During this period, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and devote time to prayer and reflection in accordance with Islamic teachings. The first day of the holy month is marked by prayers, and the daily fast is broken at sunset through iftar, the communal evening meal.

NCMF Secretary Sabuddin N. Abdurahim extended greetings to Muslim Filipinos nationwide, describing Ramadan as a time to strengthen faith through patience, compassion, and sincere devotion. He expressed hope that the holy month would inspire unity and peace.

Earlier, the NCMF advised Muslims working in government offices to adopt flexible working hours during Ramadan. Citing a 1981 Civil Service resolution, the commission said office hours for Muslim government employees during the holy month may run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. without a noon break, with the two-hour difference not considered undertime.