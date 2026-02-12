Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ramadan 2026: UAE announces reduced working hours for public sector

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin18 mins ago

Public sector employees in the UAE will have reduced working hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan in 2026, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced.

According to the circular, official working hours for federal ministries and entities will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., from Monday to Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays, except for employees whose duties require otherwise.

The authority said approved flexible working arrangements may continue during Ramadan, and up to 70% of employees may work remotely on Fridays, depending on the nature of their jobs.

FAHR also extended its congratulations and blessings to the UAE leadership, government, residents, and the wider Arab and Islamic community, wishing that the holy month brings “goodness, prosperity, and blessings.”

