Private sector employees in UAE to work two hours less during Ramadan

Private sector in the UAE will have reduced working hours in observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a statement released Feb. 12, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said private sector employees will have their daily working hours reduced by two hours.

Companies may also apply flexible schedules or remote work arrangements.

“Private sector companies may implement flexible working arrangements or remote work within the approved working hours during Ramadan, in line with the nature and requirements of the job,” the Ministry said.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Feb. 18 or 19, depending on the sighting of the moon.