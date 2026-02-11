HONOR unveils exclusive Ramadan combo offers with unbeatable value across smartphones, tablets & more

This Ramadan, HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company brings exceptional value to consumers with a series of limited-time Ramadan Super Combo Offers, combining its most popular smartphones, tablets, and AI-powered accessories. Designed to elevate everyday life during the holy month, these bundles deliver significant savings, premium gifts, and added protection services, making it the perfect time to upgrade or gift loved ones.

HONOR Magic8 Pro

The HONOR Magic8 Pro redefines flagship performance with its powerful processor, advanced camera system, and premium design built for productivity and entertainment. During Ramadan, customers can get HONOR Magic8 Pro starting from AED 3999, with trade-in bonuses of AED 100, plus valuable gifts including HONOR Watch Fit and a 3-month Google AI Pro trial. The offer is further enhanced with 6-month HONOR Care Accidental Damage Protection, delivering peace of mind.

HONOR Magic V5

Designed for users who want versatility without compromise, the HONOR Magic V5 delivers a seamless foldable experience with a large immersive display, smooth multitasking, and premium craftsmanship. Ramadan buyers willreceive a generous bundle including HONOR Choice Speaker, Watch Fit, and Magic V5 Case, along with 6-month HONOR Care Screen Protection. With a price reduced from AED 6499 to AED 5499, HONOR Magic V5 offers exceptional value this Ramadan.

HONOR 400 Lite

The HONOR 400 Lite is built for style-conscious users seeking reliable performance and everyday efficiency. Featuring a slim design, vibrant display, and long-lasting battery, it’s ideal for daily use. This Ramadan, customers can enjoy a special price reduction from AED 899 to AED 849, with additional value through combo offers when bundled with other HONOR devices and accessories.

HONOR X9d

The HONOR X9d delivers outstanding durability and performance, combining a robust design with generous storage and smooth multitasking. As part of the Ramadan promotion, customers receive HONOR Earbuds E6i as a free gift along with 6-month HONOR Care Accidental Damage Protection, all at a compelling price of AED 1299, making it a smart choice for users seeking reliability and value.

Ramadan super combo deals, u nmatched value across HONOR’s ecosystem

This Ramadan, HONOR introduces a range of Super Combo Deals designed to deliver exceptional savings while bringing together smartphones, tablets, wearables, and AI-powered accessories in one compelling package. Customers can enjoy bundle savings of up to AED 700, making it easier than ever to upgrade their digital lifestyle or find the perfect gift during the holy month.

The Super Combo 1 pairs the innovative HONOR Magic V5 with premium accessories including the HONOR Choice Speaker, Watch Fit, and Magic V5 Case, all offered as free gifts, alongside the option to add AI Piano at a special bundled price. Valued at AED 6,798, the combo is available for AED 6,099, delivering AED 700 in savings.

Super Combo 2 brings together the powerful HONOR Magic8 Pro with HONOR Watch Fit, A Pro, and AI Music Pillow, creating a balanced bundle for users who value performance, wellness, and smart living. With total savings of AED 300, the combo is available at AED 4,099, down from AED 4,347.

The value-driven Super Combo 3 is ideal for entertainment lovers, combining HONOR X9d with HONOR Earbuds E6i, HONOR Pad X7 WiFi, and AI Music Pillow. Priced at AED 1,649 instead of AED 1,907, customers enjoy AED 250 off, making it a compelling multi-device package for everyday use.

Rounding out the offers, Super Combo 4 targets accessibility and productivity by pairing the HONOR 400 Lite with HONOR Earbuds A Pro, offering a simple yet practical bundle at AED 899, down from AED 948, delivering instant savings during Ramadan.

With these exclusive Ramadan offers, HONOR makes it easier than ever to enjoy smarter technology and greater value during the holy month. From powerful smartphones to thoughtful bundles and meaningful savings, there’s something for everyone. Customers are invited to visit authorized HONOR retailers and online stores to explore the Ramadan Super Combo Deals and make the most of these limited-time offers.