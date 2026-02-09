Latest NewsCommunity News

Filipino community in Riyadh to hold blood donation drive on Feb. 13

Kristine Erika Agustin

Filipino community groups in Riyadh are joining forces for a blood donation campaign this Friday, Feb. 13, to help patients in need and promote community volunteerism.

The blood donation drive, themed “Give Blood, Give Love Straight from the Heart,” is organized by Las Damas de Rizal, Central Region Chapter, KSA (Riyadh) in collaboration with various Filipino community organizations.

In line with the National Cancer Prevention Month and Heart Month, the activity will take place at the Blood Bank Unit of King Fahad Medical City, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., although the blood donation unit is open until 6 p.m.

The campaign is open to eligible donors from the general public, particularly members of the Filipino community. Participants are encouraged to register in advance through an online form.

Las Damas de Rizal said the activity reflects the Filipino values of service and bayanihan, or community cooperation, while contributing to the host country’s healthcare efforts.

