Dubai launches driverless taxis; Crown Prince takes first ride

Dubai has launched the official operations of fully autonomous RT6 taxi vehicles as part of its smart mobility push, with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, taking the first ride to the World Governments Summit at Madinat Jumeirah on Friday, Feb 6.

Developed by Baidu Apollo Go, the driverless taxis are part of Dubai’s plan to integrate future mobility solutions into the city’s transportation network. The public launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

The taxis use artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, and autonomous decision-making systems to navigate complex urban roads while complying with traffic regulations.

The sixth-generation vehicles feature over 40 sensors, including LiDAR, multi-band radar, and cameras, allowing them to detect surroundings and respond to changing traffic conditions in real time. Baidu Apollo Go’s autonomous fleet has already completed more than 150 million kilometers and over 10 million autonomous trips globally, the company said.

The rollout comes after a cooperation agreement between RTA and Baidu Apollo Go, signed following discussions at the 2025 World Governments Summit. Operational trials began within 10 months, reflecting Dubai’s efficient regulatory framework and smart infrastructure.

Baidu Apollo Go also opened its first operations and control centre outside China, located in Dubai Science Park. The 2,000-square-metre facility will manage daily operations, software updates, vehicle monitoring, and safety checks, with plans to expand the fleet to over 1,000 taxis.

