Latest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia announces Ramadan office hours

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh announced adjusted office hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan, with services operating from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Ramadan is expected to run from Feb. 18 to March 19, 2026, subject to the official moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Filipinos who require assistance outside official working hours may contact the embassy’s Assistance to Nationals (ATN) hotline at +966 56 989 3301 or reach out through the Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia Facebook page.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) also remains accessible for urgent concerns through the following numbers:

  • MWO Riyadh: +966 50 285 0944
  • MWO Eastern Region: +966 56 232 9926
  • MWO Jeddah: +966 56 981 9720

For emergencies, the embassy reminded the public to contact Saudi authorities through local emergency hotlines: Police (999), Fire Department (998), Traffic Police (993), and Ambulance (997).

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

blood donation istock

Filipino community in Abu Dhabi invited to join blood donation drive

24 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Abu Dhabi Court orders events firm to refund Dh13,000 over organisational failures

1 hour ago
629611089 1217272270562435 6620115012750552708 n

OWWA E-Card holders can avail discounts at partner establishments worldwide

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 81

House forwards two impeachment complaints vs VP Sara Duterte to speaker’s office

1 hour ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button