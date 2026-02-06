Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia announces Ramadan office hours

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh announced adjusted office hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan, with services operating from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Ramadan is expected to run from Feb. 18 to March 19, 2026, subject to the official moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Filipinos who require assistance outside official working hours may contact the embassy’s Assistance to Nationals (ATN) hotline at +966 56 989 3301 or reach out through the Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia Facebook page.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) also remains accessible for urgent concerns through the following numbers:

MWO Riyadh: +966 50 285 0944

MWO Eastern Region: +966 56 232 9926

MWO Jeddah: +966 56 981 9720

For emergencies, the embassy reminded the public to contact Saudi authorities through local emergency hotlines: Police (999), Fire Department (998), Traffic Police (993), and Ambulance (997).