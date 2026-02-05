FDA warns public vs counterfeit anti-rabies vaccines

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against counterfeit anti-rabies vaccines, citing possible health risks, and reminded consumers to purchase medicines only from establishments licensed by the agency.

In an advisory, the FDA said Anti-Rabies Serum (Equine) (Equirab) 200 IU/mL (1000 IU/5 mL) solution for injection (I.M./S.C.) is a legally registered drug with the agency.

According to the World Health Organization, Equirab provides passive immunization against rabies.

The FDA stressed that the manufacture, sale, and distribution of counterfeit drugs are prohibited under the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009 and the Special Law on Counterfeit Drugs and may result in criminal charges.

The agency urged local government units and law enforcement authorities to help ensure that counterfeit anti-rabies vaccines are removed from the market.

The public was also encouraged to report the sale or distribution of fake medicines through the FDA’s e-report system at [email protected] or by calling (02) 8809-5596.

Suspected adverse reactions to medicines may be reported to the FDA through its online reporting system.