Fair to partly cloudy weather expected across UAE this week

The UAE is set for fair to partly cloudy weather this week, with a risk of fog, mist, and light rainfall in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its weather bulletion issued Monday, the NCM said humidity levels are forecast to rise during the evenings and early mornings from until Tuesday, Feb. 3, particularly over coastal and inland areas, which may lead to reduced visibility on roads.

Cloud cover is expected to increase over northern and eastern parts of the country on Wednesday, Feb. 4, and Thursday, Feb. 5, with a chance of light rain during this period. Temperatures may rise slightly midweek before easing again by Thursday, especially in some western coastal areas.

Winds will generally be light to moderate throughout the week, blowing at speeds of 10 to 20 kph, but may strengthen to 30 to 40 kph at times, particularly from Wednesday through Thursday. Sea conditions are expected to range from slight to moderate, with rough seas possible at times later in the week in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

By Friday, Feb. 6, fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast to return, although humid conditions at night may again bring fog or mist to some coastal areas.