WHO says risk of Nipah virus spread is low despite cases in India

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the risk of Nipah virus spreading is low, noting that none of the more than 190 people who had contact with the two infected individuals in India have tested positive or shown symptoms.

Several Asian countries, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, have recently tightened airport screening to prevent potential spread after India confirmed the infections.

“The risk on a national, regional, and global level is considered low,” Anais Legand, an official with WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, told a Geneva press briefing.

She noted that neither infected person traveled while symptomatic. Both patients are hospitalized and alive, with one showing signs of improvement.

Legand added that WHO is awaiting the viral sequence from India to assess possible mutations but stressed that “there is no specific evidence that would make us worry for the time being.”

Nipah virus, which is carried by fruit bats and animals such as pigs, can cause fever and brain inflammation. It has a fatality rate of 40 to 75 percent, and there is currently no cure. Vaccines are under development and still undergoing testing.

The source of the infection remains unclear. WHO is investigating hypotheses such as exposure to palm juice or transmission in healthcare facilities.