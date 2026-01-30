Pag-IBIG acquired assets sales initiative wins Silver Anvil Award

Pag-IBIG Fund earned the Silver Anvil Award under the Best Use of Digital Assets subcategory for its campaign, “This is Real Home Shopping,” during the Anvil Awards Gabi ng Parangal held in Quezon City on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

The award recognized Pag-IBIG Fund’s innovative promotion of its Online Public Auction (OPA) for acquired assets and its optimal use of digital solutions, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to expand access to affordable housing for more Filipinos under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (Expanded 4PH) Program.

The Silver Anvil Award is conferred on public relations programs and tools that meet the highest standards of excellence in their respective categories. The recognition highlights how Pag-IBIG Fund effectively leveraged digital platforms and strategic communications to shift property auctions from a traditionally paper based process to a fully online system that is transparent, efficient, and accessible to members wherever they may be.

Through a multi platform campaign that combined social media engagement on Facebook, X, and YouTube, digital advertising such as display banners and Viber ads, media partnerships, and on ground promotions, Pag-IBIG Fund positioned the OPA as a convenient and secure way for Filipinos, including overseas members, to bid for acquired properties remotely. The initiative complements the Expanded 4PH Program by broadening pathways to homeownership and making housing opportunities more visible, accessible, and inclusive.

Anchored on the relatable concept of “real home shopping,” the campaign made property acquisition as seamless as online shopping. This approach helped build public trust, encouraged wider participation, and drove strong engagement across digital channels, resulting in thousands of successful property acquisitions and reinforcing Pag-IBIG Fund’s mission to make homeownership more attainable for Filipino workers.

As a result of the campaign, the OPA became the most visited page on the Pag-IBIG Fund website, generating nearly 15 million user visits and accounting for 30% of total web traffic. The “Mine” digital advertisement earned 160 million online views, while OPA related Facebook posts reached a combined audience of over 53 million. These translated into concrete adoption gains, including a 205% increase in OPA registrants and a 185% rise in submitted offers compared with manual bidding.

Pag-IBIG Fund leadership emphasized that the Silver Anvil Award affirms the agency’s commitment to innovation and member centered service. The recognition demonstrates how effective digital communication strategies can strengthen public trust, expand access to government housing programs under the Expanded 4PH Program, and deliver measurable impact toward inclusive and sustainable homeownership.