Future site of Disneyland Abu Dhabi revealed

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger offered a first look at the planned Disneyland Abu Dhabi site, sharing photos of an undeveloped coastal area on Yas Island.

In an Instagram post dated Jan. 26, Iger published two photos showing him walking across an empty lot, with the Yas Island sign visible in the background of one image.

“Walking the site of what will one day be Disneyland Abu Dhabi! Lots of work ahead, but all very exciting!” Iger wrote.

The images appear to show a waterfront location, with the Yas Island sign positioned some distance behind him, suggesting the development may be located in Yas North. The official site, however, is yet to be announced.

The post comes after His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met with Iger and Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, to discuss development plans for the project.

Authentically Disney, distinctly Emirati

Disney first announced plans for Disneyland Abu Dhabi in May 2025, marking the company’s first theme park in the Middle East and its seventh worldwide. The resort is planned for Yas Island, a major entertainment hub that already hosts several international attractions.

The Walt Disney Company is partnering with Abu Dhabi-based developer Miral, which will oversee development and construction, while Disney’s creative teams, including its Imagineers, will lead design and operational planning.

While no official opening date has been confirmed, industry estimates have placed the park’s launch between 2030 and 2033.

Disney has said the resort will blend its iconic characters and storytelling with Emirati culture.

“Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati – an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come,” Iger previously said.