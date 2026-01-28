Abu Dhabi pioneers drone transport of blood samples to boost healthcare efficiency

Abu Dhabi is pioneering the use of drones to transport blood samples between hospitals and laboratories, a move that could significantly reduce diagnostic turnaround times and transform healthcare delivery in the emirate.

PureLab, operator of one of the Middle East’s largest laboratory networks, has partnered with LODD Autonomous to launch a pilot program transferring blood samples between SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and PureLab’s Abu Dhabi headquarters using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the initiative was unveiled during Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, organized by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council. The program leverages next-generation UAV technology to safely and reliably transport vital blood samples while complying with the emirate’s health regulations.

“Every minute saved in transporting blood samples is a minute gained for patients awaiting diagnosis,” said Arindam Haldar, CEO of PureLab. “By integrating drone logistics into our diagnostics network, we’re not just improving delivery times—we’re advancing the entire continuum of care.”

The technology also promises faster medical response times and a reduced environmental impact, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s sustainability goals.

Badr Al-Olama, ADIO’s director general, emphasized the emirate’s role as a testing ground for autonomous technologies. “This pilot demonstrates how autonomous systems can strengthen healthcare delivery, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global testbed where the future of mobility is designed and deployed for worldwide impact,” he said.

The project is part of ADIO’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, aimed at accelerating intelligent mobility solutions. Insights from the trials will help establish standards and regulatory frameworks for future commercial medical air transport in the emirate.

Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD Autonomous, highlighted the practical benefits: “This pilot is a real-world demonstration of how autonomous aviation can enhance healthcare logistics through fast, safe, and sustainable medical transport solutions. This is not a distant vision—it’s a tangible step toward improving responsiveness and healthcare quality in Abu Dhabi.”

The collaboration unites government vision and private-sector innovation, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in autonomous aviation and smart healthcare. PureLab, a subsidiary of PureHealth, operates over 140 ISO-accredited laboratories across the UAE, conducting more than 32 million tests annually.

By integrating drone technology into this extensive network, Abu Dhabi is setting new standards for diagnostic efficiency, potentially influencing healthcare delivery across the region. The pilot program exemplifies how precision medicine combined with precision mobility can deliver immediate, real-world benefits to patients awaiting critical test results.