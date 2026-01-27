RTA launches safety and etiquette campaign across Dubai metro and tram

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Keolis-MHI, has launched a new Safety and Public Transport Etiquette Campaign across the Dubai Metro and Tram networks to promote a safer, more comfortable, and respectful travel experience for all commuters.

The initiative is part of the RTA’s ongoing efforts to maintain Dubai’s transport system among the world’s most efficient and advanced. It focuses on improving passenger behavior and ensuring smooth movement across stations and inside trains.

Hassan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operations at the RTA’s Rail Agency, said the campaign encourages courteous behavior, such as choosing the right carriage, giving priority seats to people of determination and senior citizens, keeping doorways clear, and respecting fellow passengers’ rights and privacy.

The campaign also aims to reduce risks, prevent congestion, and improve passenger flow, creating a safer and more efficient environment inside trains and stations.

The initiative will be promoted through station signage, guidance materials inside carriages, digital screens, social media, and support from frontline staff, including station employees, Customer Happiness teams, ticket inspectors, and operational staff, who will reinforce etiquette and safety messages in real time.

“This campaign is more than just reminders,” Al Mutawa said. “It strengthens the culture of respect and awareness that defines Dubai, ensuring that every journey is safe, smooth, and comfortable.”

The RTA emphasized that public transport is a shared space, and maintaining safety and order is a responsibility for all passengers, supporting Dubai’s vision for smart and sustainable mobility.