Fly Singapore Airlines A380 from Dubai with limited-time special fares

Singapore Airlines will launch its iconic Airbus A380 on daily flights from Dubai starting March 29, giving travelers easy connections to destinations worldwide, including Manila, Cebu, Bangkok, Hanoi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Melbourne, and Auckland.

Take advantage of special fares available until February 11, 2026, for travel between March 29 and November 30, 2026, to make your trips home or to favourite cities more affordable.

KrisFlyer members can save even more using promo code FLYSQA380 on singaporeair.com or the Singapore Airlines mobile app. Non-members can register here for free.

The A380 features four classes: Suites, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class, offering passengers enhanced comfort for long-haul flights, along with unlimited Wi-Fi on board.

Make the most out of your flight with a layover in Singapore! Travellers with stopovers lasting between 5.5 and 24 hours can join the Free Singapore Tour, a collaboration between Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport Group.

The tour offers four guided bus routes to choose from, each lasting 2.5 hours and conducted in English, giving travelers a chance to explore the city between flights.

For bookings and more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/45hfy5na.

 

