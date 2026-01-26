491,395 vehicles added to Philippine roads in 2025

A total of 491,395 vehicles were registered in the Philippines in 2025, narrowly missing the 500,000-unit sales target set by local automotive manufacturers.

Data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed a 3.7% growth in industry sales, up from 473,842 units in 2024. CAMPI and TMA members accounted for 463,646 units, slightly lower than the 467,252 units sold in 2024, following the removal of pickup trucks’ excise tax exemption under the Capital Market Efficiency Promotion Act (CMEPA) in July 2025.

Electric vehicles (EVs) gained a larger share of the market, with sales reaching 58,903 units—12% of total industry sales up from 5.5% in 2024.

Toyota maintained its leadership with a 46.7% market share, followed by Mitsubishi at 18.0%, Suzuki at 4.5%, Ford at 4.4%, and Nissan at 4.2%.

December alone saw CAMPI and TMA sell 42,870 units, a 2.0% increase from 42,044 units in December 2024, marking the industry’s strongest monthly performance since 2017.

“We attribute last year’s achievement to aggressive promotional campaigns and new product introductions that expanded consumer options, particularly in the electrified and commercial vehicle segments,” CAMPI President Jose Maria Atienza said.

Commercial vehicles continued to dominate, making up 81.32% of total sales (34,861 units), while passenger cars comprised 18.68% (8,009 units). By type, light commercial vehicles led with 24,669 units, followed by Asian utility vehicles with 9,266 units.

In December, EV sales reached 4,358 units, including 3,717 hybrid electric vehicles, 349 battery electric vehicles, and 292 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Monthly sales also included 526 light-duty trucks and buses, 379 medium-duty trucks and buses, and 21 heavy-duty trucks and buses.