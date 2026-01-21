Pinoy fans anticipate Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open as Alex Eala earns wildcard to main draw

Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will compete in the main draw of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2026 after being granted a wildcard entry, tournament organizers confirmed Thursday, generating excitement among fans eager to see the 20-year-old in action.

Eala is expected to play her first-round match on either Sunday, Feb. 1, or Monday, Feb. 2, though the exact date will be finalized following the Draw Ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 31, when the tournament brackets are officially announced.

“Alexandra Eala has been given a wildcard to the main draw of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2026,” said Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at MARI. “Fans will be excited to see who she faces and on which day when the draw is made on the opening day.”

Her appearance has sparked anticipation among Filipino fans, many of whom see Eala’s rise as a source of national pride. As the country’s most accomplished player on the WTA Tour, her participation in Abu Dhabi is being closely followed by supporters in the Philippines and overseas Filipinos in the UAE.

Eala enters Abu Dhabi on the heels of a remarkable stretch of recent achievements. She capped 2025 with gold in women’s singles tennis at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, ending a 26-year drought for the Philippines. She also added bronze medals in women’s team and mixed doubles.

Eala opened her 2026 campaign at the Australian Open, where she made her main-draw debut at a Grand Slam. She bowed out in the first round after a three-set match against American Alycia Parks, gaining valuable experience on one of tennis’ biggest stages despite the early exit.

Her breakout 2025 season also included reaching the semifinals of the Miami Open, defeating three Grand Slam champions including world No. 2 Iga Świątek, becoming the first Filipino to reach a WTA 1000 semifinal, and winning her first professional title at the Guadalajara 125 Open.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, part of the WTA Tour, will see Eala competing against top-ranked players.