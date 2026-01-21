Latest NewsGlobalNewsTechnology

$75 million up for grabs at Esports World Cup 2026 in Riyadh

Kristine Erika Agustin

The 2026 edition of the Esports World Cup, set for July 6 to Aug. 23 in Riyadh, will feature a record $75 million in prizes, making it the largest esports tournament in the world, the Esports World Cup Foundation announced.

Saudi Press Agency reported that more than 2,000 professional players from around 100 countries is expected to compete in 25 championships across 24 games, including League of Legends, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, VALORANT, PUBG, EA Sports FC 26, and newcomers Fortnite and Trackmania.

The tournament’s premier event, a multi-game club championship, will award $30 million to the top 24 clubs, including $7 million for the overall champion club, a $3 million increase from last year.

Prizes for individual game tournaments will exceed $39 million, with additional awards including the Best Player Award, the Jafonso Award, and bonuses tied to qualifiers and preliminary competitions.

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said the prize pool aims to support players and clubs while transforming the lives of esports professionals. Unlike traditional tournaments that crown a single-game winner, the World Cup focuses on overall club performance across multiple games.

