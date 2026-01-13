OFWs’ reputation in UAE helped seal free trade agreement — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told overseas Filipino workers in the UAE that their professionalism and reputation were key reasons the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates were able to conclude a free trade agreement.

Marcos made the remarks during a meeting with the Filipino community in Abu Dhabi, held alongside an OFW Serbisyo Caravan at the InterContinental Hotel, as part of his two-day working visit to the UAE.

This was held after the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, the Philippines’ first free trade deal with a Middle Eastern country.

“Nagmamagandang loob po at gusto tayong tulungan, gustong makipag-partner sa atin ng UAE dahil mahal na mahal kayong mga Pilipino na nagtatrabaho dito. [Tumatanaw] sila ng utang na loob,” Marcos said, describing OFWs as a source of pride and honor for the nation.

Marcos added that UAE leaders have openly acknowledged the role Filipinos played in the country’s development, saying the UAE views its partnership with the Philippines as a gesture of gratitude toward Filipino workers.

“Once we deepen our trade and partnership, for example in the UAE, we are laying the groundwork for employment opportunities in more varied sectors and wider market access for Filipino businesses,” the President said.

He then encouraged Filipinos to continue investing in lifelong learning and skills development, citing the rapid pace of technological change.

Free trade agreement

He added that his visit to the UAE had strengthened bilateral relations and would bring opportunities not only for Filipinos working abroad but also for those in the Philippines. Under CEPA, tariffs on many goods traded between the two countries are expected to be reduced or eliminated, making exports and imports more competitive.

“Kaya napakahalaga ng ating nagawa at ang pundasyon nito ay nanggaling sa inyo,” he said, addressing the Filipino community.

Also present at the meeting were First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos; Special Envoy to the UAE for Trade and Investments Kathryna Pimentel; Special Envoy to the UAE for Culture and Arts Karen Santos; Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver; Foreign Affairs Secretary Tess Lazaro; Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda; Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac; and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan.

Marcos’ visit followed his participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where he witnessed the signing of the CEPA between the two countries.

Aside from the trade agreement, the Philippines and the UAE also signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation aimed at enhancing collaboration in security-related areas.