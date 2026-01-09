Dubai opens first driverless taxi control center as city accelerates autonomous mobility

Dubai has launched Baidu Apollo Go’s Autonomous Vehicles Operations and Control Centre, marking the Chinese tech company’s first facility outside China and the emirate’s first dedicated hub for fully driverless taxi operations. The move reinforces Dubai’s ambition to lead globally in smart transport and AI-driven mobility.

The 2,000-square-metre center at Dubai Science Park was inaugurated on Thursday by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Yunpeng Wang, Corporate Vice President of Baidu and President of Baidu’s Intelligent Driving Group. Commercial autonomous ride-hailing operations are set to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with the fleet gradually expanding to 1,000 vehicles.

The facility serves as a central hub for autonomous vehicle management, integrating a command-and-control center, simulation and training rooms, and an operations and maintenance facility. It is equipped for safety testing, software updates, charging and maintenance, and rapid response to operational commands.

Baidu Apollo Go has also received Dubai’s first permit allowing fully autonomous vehicles to operate on designated public roads without a safety driver behind the wheel.

During the inauguration, Al Tayer was briefed on the center’s advanced capabilities, including intelligent road infrastructure integration, charging and maintenance systems, and technologies to support large-scale autonomous operations.

The facility manages daily vehicle operations, inspections, fleet maintenance, and supports safety drivers in training, safety awareness, and operational readiness.

The launch builds on a March 2025 Memorandum of Understanding between RTA and Baidu Apollo Go to enable large-scale autonomous taxi operations in Dubai. This was followed by the issuance of the emirate’s first autonomous driving trial permit in July 2025 and the launch of trials with 50 RT6 autonomous vehicles a month later.

Al Tayer hailed the opening as a milestone in Dubai’s smart mobility journey.

“The establishment of Apollo Go’s first operations center outside China demonstrates the confidence of global companies in Dubai’s advanced regulatory environment and smart infrastructure, enabling autonomous vehicle technologies to operate safely and efficiently,” he said.

He added that the issuance of Dubai’s first permit for fully driverless trials without a safety driver marks a significant step in creating a flexible, innovation-friendly legal framework, fostering partnerships with leading global companies, and supporting the rapid advancement of autonomous mobility.