New year, new way to send money to the Philippines, making it lighter and more rewarding

As we enter January 2026, sending money to the Philippines remains a central part of life for Filipinos working in the UAE. But instead of stress and hassle, the new year brings a smarter and more efficient method. du Pay continues to be the trusted digital payment app for OFWs seeking a faster, safer, and more affordable solution for their remittances.

As an all-in-one financial partner, du Pay combines easy international transfers with essential financial services in the UAE, providing OFWs with a reliable tool to manage their money this year.

Multiple ways to send money: The flexibility of the new year

du Pay is a fully digital wallet created to simplify the daily financial transactions of people in the UAE. From transferring money to family in the Philippines to paying bills or receiving a salary, du Pay brings everything together in one easy-to-use app.

One of du Pay’s biggest advantages is its flexibility, offering three convenient payout options that match your family’s needs:

You can send money directly to Philippine bank accounts

Transfer instantly to digital wallets like GCash

Choose cash pick-up for those who prefer claiming funds in person

With these options, you can ensure your loved ones receive your support immediately, in the manner that works best for them.

Start the year with savings: Exclusive fees

To ensure every Dirham is maximized, du Pay continues to offer lower transfer fees for remittances specifically to the Philippines:

Transfers below AED 400 now cost only AED 8 (excluding VAT)

Transfers starting at AED 400 and above are charged AED 15 (excluding VAT)

This is one of the most affordable fee structures available, perfect for OFWs who send money regularly and are serious about achieving their financial goals in 2026.

Getting started with du Pay takes only a few minutes: https://dupay.app.link/tfp

Everyday convenience and your du Pay IBAN

Beyond remittances, du Pay serves as a powerful tool for everyday living in the UAE. Users can easily settle utility bills like du, Etisalat, ADDC, FEWA, Ajman Sewerage, SALIK, and Dubai Police fees directly through the app.

Every du Pay wallet also comes with its own unique IBAN, allowing users to receive their salary directly in the app. This feature provides many OFWs with the convenience of having a secure and dependable salary channel without the need for a traditional bank account.

New year, new drive!

Adding extra excitement to every transfer, du Pay is running a major promotion into early 2026:

Users who send a minimum of AED 750 in a single international transfer automatically qualify for the grand raffle draw

Three lucky winners will each drive home a brand-new MG ZS Compact SUV

Draw dates: 21 January 2026, 18 February 2026, 2 April 2026. Each draw will select one (1) winner

Campaign is from December 15, 2025 to March 18, 2026

For du prepaid customers, there is an added benefit! Every international money transfer through du Pay comes with a free 2GB data reward. The same bonus is also applied to every du recharge made inside the app, a practical help for continuous communication with family.

Your money, your way this 2026

With du Pay, sending money to the Philippines becomes less stressful and more empowering. It gives OFWs the freedom to choose how they manage and send their funds, all backed by a secure system that values every dirham earned by hardworking Filipinos.