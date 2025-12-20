Dubai Ambulance reports drop in critical emergencies amid unstable weather

Dubai Ambulance recorded a significant decrease in critical and high-risk emergency calls during the recent spell of unstable weather, with most incidents classified as minor and handled swiftly, the corporation’s Executive Director Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar said.

Julfar noted that calls received from Thursday to Friday were largely non-critical and addressed immediately, either on-site or, when necessary, through patient transfer. Compared to normal days, the number of serious cases was “very limited.”

He attributed the reduction in critical incidents to coordinated actions across Dubai government entities, as well as remote-working arrangements that helped reduce traffic and, consequently, accidents and injuries.

“These measures had a positive impact on public health and safety,” Julfar said, adding that conditions across the emirate remained stable thanks to concerted efforts to mitigate the weather’s effects.

Dubai Ambulance teams were placed on 24-hour alert from the onset of the weather system, implementing a comprehensive field plan with strategic deployment of personnel and vehicles to ensure rapid response.

Operations were conducted under a joint emergency framework, bringing together all relevant authorities to monitor conditions and respond immediately to urgent calls. Staffing levels were temporarily increased to 425 personnel, up from about 300 on typical days, ensuring adequate coverage and readiness.

The authority deployed 157 emergency resources, including ambulances, four-wheel-drive vehicles capable of navigating flooded or difficult roads, field support units, marine ambulances for waterways, and air ambulance services in coordination with Dubai Police’s Air Wing. The flexible deployment plan aimed to ensure rapid access to incidents across all parts of the emirate.

Julfar also highlighted close cooperation with Dubai Health and both public and private hospitals for efficient patient transfers, and commended coordination with strategic partners including Dubai Resilience Centre, Dubai Police, Civil Defence, Roads and Transport Authority, and Dubai Municipality.

He assured that Dubai Ambulance would remain on high alert in the coming period to provide immediate and effective responses to emergencies, emphasizing that public safety remains the organization’s top priority.