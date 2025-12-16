Community NewsLatest NewsNews

UAE-based Filipinos hold friendship bowling cup

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Filipino organizations in the United Arab Emirates came together for the United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century Friendship Bowling Cup 2025 (Season 1), an event aimed at strengthening camaraderie and unity among overseas Filipinos.

Held on December 13, 2025, at Al Mariah Mall in Abu Dhabi City, the tournament carried the theme “One Community. One Cup. One Goal.” Participating teams were composed of non-professional players, with five members per team.

The Philippine Nurses Association–UAE emerged as the overall champion of the bowling competition.

Finishing as first runner-up was the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers, Inc. (IIEE) – Abu Dhabi Chapter, while FIPA Schools–Abu Dhabi and the Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter tied as second runners-up.

b52be2b8 8856 4f7d a454 d210d12cf7b7

0620134b ca98 41a0 bcb5 7e4b34bbb743

41540ff0 6134 42e0 9f8d d755a75c724a

 

Individual honors were also awarded, with Engr. Roque Madregalejos Jr. of IIEE Abu Dhabi taking first place, followed by Engr. Mansueto C. Gillo Jr., also of IIEE Abu Dhabi, in second place. Dave J. Osorio of FIPA Schools–Abu Dhabi placed third.

8562caa0 02ba 43bd b7c4 8ef2c3da2f48

903ddcd2 0912 4164 896e aa807b3efb79

a23c9e9b d9be 4b68 a111 5a0e57e9120d

Organizers said the event highlighted the importance of sports as a platform for building friendships and strengthening ties within the Filipino community in the UAE. Winners received trophies and medals in recognition of their performance.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

viber image 2025 12 16 18 16 49 601

du Pay makes sending money to the Philippines easier, faster, and more affordable

42 seconds ago
Babys hand

UAE reports decline in citizen births over past decade

5 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 7 1

Hontiveros raises concern over possible abuse of asylum system by foreign criminals

5 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 6 1

UAE, Philippines strengthen air connectivity with additional flights

6 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button