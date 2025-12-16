UAE-based Filipinos hold friendship bowling cup

Filipino organizations in the United Arab Emirates came together for the United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century Friendship Bowling Cup 2025 (Season 1), an event aimed at strengthening camaraderie and unity among overseas Filipinos.

Held on December 13, 2025, at Al Mariah Mall in Abu Dhabi City, the tournament carried the theme “One Community. One Cup. One Goal.” Participating teams were composed of non-professional players, with five members per team.

The Philippine Nurses Association–UAE emerged as the overall champion of the bowling competition.

Finishing as first runner-up was the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers, Inc. (IIEE) – Abu Dhabi Chapter, while FIPA Schools–Abu Dhabi and the Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter tied as second runners-up.

Individual honors were also awarded, with Engr. Roque Madregalejos Jr. of IIEE Abu Dhabi taking first place, followed by Engr. Mansueto C. Gillo Jr., also of IIEE Abu Dhabi, in second place. Dave J. Osorio of FIPA Schools–Abu Dhabi placed third.

Organizers said the event highlighted the importance of sports as a platform for building friendships and strengthening ties within the Filipino community in the UAE. Winners received trophies and medals in recognition of their performance.