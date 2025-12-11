Rochelle Pangilinan expresses deep gratitude after successful SexBomb Girls reunion concert

Rochelle Pangilinan shared her appreciation after the SexBomb Girls wrapped up their highly anticipated reunion concert series. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the dancer-actress dedicated her message to longtime fans—those who learned their dance steps in living rooms, followed them after school, and memorized their routines long before tutorial videos became popular. She called these supporters the group’s “backbone.”

Pangilinan admitted that mounting the reunion show came with significant uncertainty. She revealed that no producer initially wanted to take on the project and that there were no guarantees of success. Still, the group pushed through, emphasizing that money was never their motivation. Their goal, she said, was to express gratitude, make amends, and offer fans a gift worthy of their years of loyalty.

The former SexBomb leader also reflected on how their supporters have remained a constant presence throughout the group’s journey—from their beginnings on a noontime variety show to their rise as household names in entertainment. She said the fans were the reason the group found the courage to return to the stage, reigniting their passion and giving life to their performances once more.

Pangilinan added that the two-night concert was as much for the fans as it was for the group. Despite the energy they poured into both shows, she said it still fell short compared to the immense gratitude they carry. She thanked fans for growing with them, staying by their side, and continuing to believe in them—even in moments when the group doubted themselves. The reunion featured back-to-back performances at the Araneta Coliseum on December 4 and the SM Mall of Asia Arena on December 9, with appearances from guests such as Mayonnaise, Michael V., Ogie Alcasid, the SexBalls, and Dingdong Dantes.