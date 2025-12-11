Latest NewsNews

Marcos says he would never choose a different family background

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. made it clear that he would not trade the family he was born into, saying he considers himself “the luckiest person” he knows. Speaking on an episode of the BBM Podcast, the President responded with an emphatic “Absolutely not” when asked if he ever wished for a different family background.

Marcos said his upbringing and experiences with his parents — the late former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and former First Lady Imelda Marcos — shaped him in ways he remains grateful for. He added that every life experience, enjoyable or not, has taught him important lessons. “I don’t know anyone luckier than me because of my father, my mother, and the experiences I had,” he said.

The President also reflected on his early years, recalling that he once had no intention of entering politics. He said he witnessed the difficulty and sacrifices his parents endured, which made him initially aspire to a quiet life outside public service. Marcos shared that this was the reason he pursued business school instead.

Despite this, he said life eventually steered him into government service, where he went on to become governor, congressman, senator, and now president. Marcos said he has no regrets about the path he ended up taking, emphasizing that life unfolds in unexpected ways. “Not that I regret anything. I do not regret one day,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

G7z2sLtacAAw3RD

Sharjah Police foil major cocaine smuggling operations, seize over 17 kilograms

26 seconds ago
iStock 2159670954 1

Dubai RTA cracks down on random truck parking, warns of fines up to Dh200,000

8 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Dubai Court orders company to pay Dh1.544 million debt to packaging supplier

11 mins ago
UAE Flag istock

UAE pledges US$550 million to UN’s 2026 Global Humanitarian Overview

14 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button