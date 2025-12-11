Marcos says he would never choose a different family background

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. made it clear that he would not trade the family he was born into, saying he considers himself “the luckiest person” he knows. Speaking on an episode of the BBM Podcast, the President responded with an emphatic “Absolutely not” when asked if he ever wished for a different family background.

Marcos said his upbringing and experiences with his parents — the late former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and former First Lady Imelda Marcos — shaped him in ways he remains grateful for. He added that every life experience, enjoyable or not, has taught him important lessons. “I don’t know anyone luckier than me because of my father, my mother, and the experiences I had,” he said.

The President also reflected on his early years, recalling that he once had no intention of entering politics. He said he witnessed the difficulty and sacrifices his parents endured, which made him initially aspire to a quiet life outside public service. Marcos shared that this was the reason he pursued business school instead.

Despite this, he said life eventually steered him into government service, where he went on to become governor, congressman, senator, and now president. Marcos said he has no regrets about the path he ended up taking, emphasizing that life unfolds in unexpected ways. “Not that I regret anything. I do not regret one day,” he said.