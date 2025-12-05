GCC leaders adopt Sakhir Declaration at the 46th Summit in Bahrain

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders concluded their 46th Summit in Al Sakhir, Kingdom of Bahrain, with a pledge to strengthen regional integration, promote sustainable development, and address emerging challenges.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders issued the “Sakhir Declaration,” reaffirming the council’s founding principles and shared vision of unity, stability, and prosperity.

The declaration highlighted five key areas of focus:

1.Leaders committed to deepening political, security, economic, and social coordination among member states. They emphasized continued progress in joint defence systems, diplomatic alignment, and sustainable economic projects to ensure stability and prosperity in the region.

2. The leaders stressed respect for the sovereignty of GCC states and non-interference in internal affairs. They voiced support for peace initiatives in the Middle East, including outcomes of the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit, and reaffirmed backing for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

3. The declaration called for completing the GCC Common Market and Customs Union, enhancing trade and tourism, and promoting investment in strategic sectors such as infrastructure, energy, transport, and digital technology. Leaders underscored cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and innovation to support sustainable economic growth and inclusive development.

4. GCC states renewed commitments to environmental protection, addressing climate change, reducing carbon emissions, and advancing renewable energy projects. The leaders emphasized alignment with global efforts to achieve net-zero emissions and the Sustainable Development Goals.

5. Leaders pledged to deepen political, security, and economic partnerships with friendly countries and international organizations. They highlighted joint efforts to combat extremism, transnational crime, and threats to maritime security, while advocating for a Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

The leaders also expressed support for Bahrain as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and acknowledged the participation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in bilateral talks, agreeing to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The summit concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment to institutional cooperation, fraternal solidarity, and strategic integration, aiming to ensure a safe, stable, and prosperous future for the GCC states and their peoples.